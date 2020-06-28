Neil Warnock got off to a dream start as manager of Middlesbrough yesterday with a 2-0 win away at Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Goals from Ashley Fletcher and Marcus Tavernier meant Boro left Staffordshire with a valuable three points.

They sacked Jonathan Woodgate this past week and turned to Warnock as the man to save them from relegation to League One.

He has immediately won over the fans and got a response from their players. Boro travel to the KCOM Stadium to face Hull City on Thursday in what is a huge clash at the bottom end of the Championship.

Yesterday was Boro’s second win in 13 games but they will be confident in avoiding the drop now.

With a few days wait now until their next game, it is time for Middlesbrough to test their knowledge on their new boss. How well do you know Neil Warnock?

