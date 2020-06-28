He first impressed in front of Leeds United fans when on loan at Newport County. The Welsh side defeated the Whites in that FA Cup tie and an 18-year-old Ben White was marked out as one to watch. Leeds have him on loan this season and The Athletic’s Phil Hay says they have him as their top target.

Ever since his arrival at Elland Road, the Poole-born native has impressed. He’s started every one of Leeds United’s 39 Sky Bet Championship games. He’s also finished them all, meaning he has played in every moment of the Whites 2019/20 campaign.

Alongside captain Liam Cooper, White has been an integral part of the Leeds United back four. He’s often the deepest-lying of all United’s players and he has proven to be dependable to the extreme. From being on the radar of the Whites, the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has starred on the pitch for promotion-chasing Leeds.

Such has been his development under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, Ben White’s stock has grown. As the Seagulls flirt with relegation, others higher up in the Premier League have taken note of just how much the young defender has improved. Indeed, Liverpool and Manchester City are said to have watched him closely.

Hay writes that Leeds haven’t given up hope yet, he is still an interest to the Whites. Hay states this adding: “He is on Leeds’ list of summer targets regardless, right at the very top, but more through hope than optimism.”

Hope is a strange thing, deceptive in that it makes things appear within reach but tantalisingly they stay just beyond one’s grasp. Realistically speaking, Leeds United will know that they have developed a player in Ben White so that others could take advantage with Brighton benefitting from a big fee.

Where will Ben White start next season?