West Brom are taking an interest in Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: West Brom. Deffo in the Joe Hart hunt. Need to go up to boost hopes. Derby in a similar situation. (@reluctantnicko)

The Baggies are being linked with a move for the England international stopper.

Hart, who is 33 years old, is leaving Burnley this summer having struggled for game time at Turf Moor and will be weighing up his next move. Derby County are also in the race for his signature.

Both West Brom and Derby’s chances of landing him will be boosted if they are in the Premier League next season.

Hart is a vastly experienced goalkeeper who has racked up just under 550 appearances in his career to date. He moved to Burnley in 2018 but has played just 24 times for the Clarets in that time and is not their number one.

The Shrewsbury-born man made his name at Manchester City and spent 12 years on the books with the North-West side, helping them win the Premier League twice and the FA Cup twice.

Hart fell out-of-favour at City under Pep Guardiola and had loan spells at Serie A side Torino and West Ham United before leaving permanently two years ago.

If West Brom’s interest in him is genuine, it will be interesting to see if Slaven Bilic wants him to be their first choice next season or to compete with Sam Johnstone.



WBA fans, do you want Hart?