Coventry City are closing in on the signing of Gustavo Hamer from PEC Zwolle, as previously covered by The72.

The Sky Blues have agreed an initial fee of €1.5 million for the midfielder.

Getting this deal over the line will be a big statement of intent by Mark Robins’ side. They are playing in the Championship next season and the fact they are spending money shows their ambition.

Hamer, who is 23 years old, impressed in the Eredivisie this past campaign and scored four goals and gained six assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

His statistics on WhoScored are also particularly impressive. He had a passing success rate percentage of 76.8%, makes an average of 2.3 tackles and 2.1 interceptions per game.

Hamer also poses a threat going forward and likes to join attacks. He takes an average of two shots per game and 1.9 key passes. He also makes an average of 5.4 long ball per games, which shows he will be looking to get Coventry’s strikers in behind a lot.

Hamer fits the bill for Coventry. He is young, versatile and has already racked up plenty of first-team experience despite his age.

He started his career at Feyenoord and rose up through the youth ranks of the Dutch giants before going onto play twice for their senior side, one of which came against Ajax.

Hamer spent the 2017/18 season on loan at FC Dordrecht before leaving Rotterdam for PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2018. He could now be on his way to England with Coventry and Mark Robins’ side will be eager to get the deal over the line as quickly as they can do.

