Crewe Alexandra are not pursuing a deal for Mansfield Town’s Nicky Maynard, as per a report by Cheshire Live.

The Railwaymen have been linked with a move for their former striker but are not believed to be interested, the same goes for Plymouth Argyle.

Maynard, who is 33 years old, is out of contract this summer at Field Mill and Mansfield were said to be in talks over an extension. However, they have since signed two strikers in that time in Jordan Bowery and Jamie Reid.

He only joined the Stags last summer on a one-year deal and scored 15 goals in all competitions this past season, having spent the campaign before at Bury where he managed 21 goals under the now Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe.

Both Crewe and Plymouth will be playing their football in League One and will be eager to bolster their squads after their promotions this past season.

Maynard first joined the Alex as a youngster in their academy and went onto become a key player for their first-team, scoring 32 goals in 59 games to earn a move to Bristol City in 2008.

He has since also had spells at West Ham United, Cardiff City, MK Dons and Aberdeen but a return to where it all started for him at Gresty Road seems unlikely at the moment with David Artell pouring cold water on the rumours.

Maynard may still have a future at Mansfield if they are able to tie up a new contract for him next season.

In other Plymouth news, they are being linked with a move for Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman, as covered by The72.

