Many Leeds United fans were right to expect a tough game against Fulham. The Londoners are a class outfit packed with quality players. In the end, the 3-0 score line was testament enough to the Whites doing a job on their visitors from the capital. At the centre of that was Pablo Hernandez who comes in for some praise from Jack Harrison per the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP).

Hernandez was rested for the first half of the encounter. Having just recovered from an injury setback that kept him out of the Cardiff loss, a place on the bench was a sensible mood. There he sat for the opening half, one where Leeds United went in 1-0 up courtesy of Patrick Bamford’s 14th of the season.

Despite leading, Leeds were under the cosh, being penned back by Fulham who dominated the Whites in terms of possession. Suffocated in that manner, United needed an outlet – that outlet was Pablo Hernandez. Bielsa saw the problems and called on Pablo the Puppetmaster to come and pull the strings.

That double substitution worked wonders. On 56 minutes Leeds doubled their lead, substitute Gjanni Alioski stroking in a composed finish. However, it was one moment of magic that still has Leeds United fans, neutral fans and football pundits all shaking their heads at the sheer brilliance of what they witnessed – that Hernandez pass.

Like all of those, the man at the end of that pass, Jack Harrison, is also a man caught up in the need to praise Pablo. Yet, his praise is more measured, almost as if it is something that the players have come to expect to see from Hernandez. Harrison, in talking to Sky Sports and in words carried by the YEP, simply said:

“He’s fantastic. He’s always been like that. He’s always a player who has great vision in the game. We can always rely on him to make passes like that in a game like this. He’s had a great impact on us and he showed his ability.”



That goal took Jack Harrison to six for the season, the assist was Hernandez’s seventh of the campaign. They have a chance to extend this partnership on Tuesday when relegation strugglers Luton Town visit Elland Road.

Will a well-managed Hernandez be a force in Leeds United's next seven games?