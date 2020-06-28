Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle ‘could look’ to swoop for Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman this summer, as per the Portsmouth News.

The experienced is set to become a free agent with his contract at Fratton Park expiring.

Pitman, who is 32 years old, has been with Pompey for the past three seasons in League One and has scored 42 goals in 99 games in all competitions for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Both Swindon and Plymouth will be playing in the third tier in the next campaign and could see him as someone to bolster their attacking options.

Pitman started his career with AFC Bournemouth and scored 62 goals in 197 appearances for the Cherries during his first spell there.

He was then snapped up by Bristol City in August 2010 for a fee in the region of £1 million. He adapted well to life in the Championship with the Robins and bagged a combined 20 goals in his first two seasons at Ashton Gate.

He moved back to Bournemouth in 2012 in League One and was prolific to help them gain promotion from the third tier to the Premier League in the space of three years. However, he left the Cherries in the Premier League and joined Ipswich Town in 2015.

Pitman stayed at Portman Road for two years before signing for Portsmouth. He has been a useful player for Jackett’s side over the past three years and has scored goals, though he will be weighing up his next move now.

