He might have the name Pablo Dominguez Hernandez on his birth certificate but to Leeds United fans he is known simply as Pablo…at a stretch Pablo the Magician. Or, even, El Mago.

He’s the club’s reigning Player of the Year; in fact, he’s won it the past two years. He’s as lethal shooting for goal as he is playing others in to score. Evidence of that came today with the most sumptuous of no-look, back turned, swivel-and-hooked ball assist that you’ll see this season (below):

He was only on the pitch for 44 minutes but he made his presence felt. He completed 13 passes into the final third of the pitch. Only Harrison Reed (Fulham) completed more and he played the whole game.

Such was the majesty that he played with today, it was bound to draw some Twitter attention. There was no way that his 44-minute display would have escaped the attention of Leeds fans desperate to see a display.

They got that today. 29 passes attempted and his control of the midfield simply showed the consummate class that he has at his disposal. It was also enough to get Leeds United fans extolling his virtues and praising his skills.

Here’s how some fans reacted to Pablo’s second-half cameo.

Maybe the following is a little too much hyperbole:

But others also agree just how good Pablo is:

