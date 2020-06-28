He might have the name Pablo Dominguez Hernandez on his birth certificate but to Leeds United fans he is known simply as Pablo…at a stretch Pablo the Magician. Or, even, El Mago.

He’s the club’s reigning Player of the Year; in fact, he’s won it the past two years. He’s as lethal shooting for goal as he is playing others in to score. Evidence of that came today with the most sumptuous of no-look, back turned, swivel-and-hooked ball assist that you’ll see this season (below):

He was only on the pitch for 44 minutes but he made his presence felt. He completed 13 passes into the final third of the pitch. Only Harrison Reed (Fulham) completed more and he played the whole game.

Such was the majesty that he played with today, it was bound to draw some Twitter attention. There was no way that his 44-minute display would have escaped the attention of Leeds fans desperate to see a display.

They got that today. 29 passes attempted and his control of the midfield simply showed the consummate class that he has at his disposal. It was also enough to get Leeds United fans extolling his virtues and praising his skills.

Maybe the following is a little too much hyperbole:

Pablo Hernandez is better than prime Iniesta, massive 3 points — Sam O’Gara 🇮🇪 (@SamOGara4) June 27, 2020

But others also agree just how good Pablo is:

If anyone in the championship is better than Hernandez, then they must be unreal — Steven Ross (@steross769) June 27, 2020

WHAT. A. GOAL! #LUFC

Hernandez could play with a blindfold on and still be better than the majority of the championship! — Georonimo (@yellbellinexile) June 27, 2020

Tell me a better player in the championship than Hernandez no one comes close — Harry Bentley (@harryjbentley7) June 27, 2020

Won’t be a long list if you could even do one of players that have played in the championship that are better than Pablo Hernandez. What a wizard that man is. — Carl Horner (@CarlHorner) June 27, 2020

Imagine thinking Periera is better than Hernandez 🤣🤥 #WBA #LUFC — Tomo (@TomLufc94) June 27, 2020

