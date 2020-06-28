In Andrea Radrizzani’s first transfer window as Leeds United owner, two transfer targets were pursued more vigorously than others had been. Those two were current first-team player Gjanni Alioski and the mercurial talents of Samu Saiz.

It was Spaniard Saiz who was seen as the prime target of the two. Indeed, on his podcast for The Athletic, Phil Hay stated as much, saying that: “Saiz is as naturally gifted a footballer that’s come through the door at Leeds in several years and he was a really, really big transfer target in 2017.”

Hay mentions that Saiz was brought over from Spain, given the guided tour many weeks before signing. Leeds United were really pushing his signature; given his natural ability, it isn’t too hard to see why this would be.

However, despite some sparkling play that saw fans swoon at the ability he had, it was an ignominious end for the attacking midfielder who just oozed class and dripped talent. A spitting incident in the FA Cup tie loss at Newport County saw a six-game ban. He returned the following season pretty much out of shape and many rightly thought something was wrong.

He left partway through last season with the Whites, the first under Marcelo Bielsa’s guidance. Homesickness and a desire to return to Spain were said to be the reasons for his leaving. It was, in many ways, a love affair turned sour between Saiz and Leeds United and their fans.

However, Phil Hay makes a very pertinent point and one that demonstrates a heap of insight. Talking about Saiz’s undoubted ability and why it might not have worked out for him, Hay said:

“I think that’s what you came to realise with Saiz. There was a reason why somebody with his attributes and at his best somebody who looked like he should be playing in the higher division wasn’t and hadn’t been in Spain either.”

Hay then goes on to add to this point, almost as if saying that Saiz had a deeply-buried flaw. Hay continued, adding:

“Whenever you looked at his career in Spain, it’s never gone quite as it should have done.“

Quite simply put, Samu Saiz is a flawed genius. Leeds United fans were lucky, in some respect, that they got to see the glowing Dr Jekyll side of his persona in the flesh before the Mr Hyde side of him took over.

Would Saiz have been a star at Leeds United this season?