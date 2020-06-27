62-year-old Chris Kamara was a no-nonsense defensive midfielder who retired in 1995. He’s possibly best known amongst Leeds United fans for his 18 months at the club between late-January 1990 and November 1991. Oh, and also his endorsement of ‘Chris Kamara’s Street Soccer’ on the PS1.

Away from football, he’s now known as a vital part of Sky Sports football and foil to host Jeff Stelling. He’s also known for his catchphrase “Unbelievable Jeff.”

On the punditry side, he will be forevermore linked to the following piece of commentary:

YouTube: Chris Kamara misses red card on Soccer Saturday 😂

Such is the lore that this is steeped in, it prompted this on-point tweet from Leeds United:

🛑 There’s a red card at Elland Road @chris_kammy, but who to? pic.twitter.com/JvtMQMjh0K — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 27, 2020

The incident in question, the red card in time added-on at Elland Road saw Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano sent off after a second bookable offence.

The game was over by then, in its last throes. Home side Leeds were already 3-0 up and sitting pretty at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table. Goals from Patrick Bamford, Gjanni Alioski and Jack Harrison had put them there.

However, the opportunity to tweet the above, bearing in mind that Kamara has a ‘crowdie’ amongst those at Elland Road, was too good to pass up. It was bound to draw Leeds fans in the comments..and it did.

Here are some of their responses to the club’s Kammy tweet:

How long have you been waiting to tweet this?😂 — Aiden Clay (@AidenClay95) June 27, 2020

Can literally tell @DigitalWilson has had this in his drafts all week, superb. — Ellis Platten – AwayDays (@ellis_platten) June 27, 2020

Craig don’t ever leave Leeds please 😂😂😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Alan Thompson 🇮🇪 (@thombo1987) June 27, 2020

Dunno Jeff is there?yea you’re right i see him going off but thought he was being subbed🤣 — bielsa’s lucky blue bucket 💙💛💙💛 (@delwright21) June 27, 2020

Yes Jeff, according to our sources Fulham have lost their bottle — Jack (@jack_bridger98) June 27, 2020

Ha ha love it. Don’t anyone go near @DigitalWilson tonight……not because of social distancing but because the lad is on 🔥 and you don’t want to end up like Parker and Fulham today and getting burnt — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) June 27, 2020

This response pretty much sums it all up:

Nah @DigitalWilson this is the top tier dub tweet 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — ¡Robbo Carajo! (@_RobboParker) June 27, 2020

Simple 'Yes' or 'No' - should Aleksander Mitrovic get a retrospective ban for White elbow?