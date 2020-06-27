There were palpable cries of dismay when Leeds United fans realised that Pablo Hernandez was injured for the return of football last weekend. That game ended in a dismal, 2-0 error-strewn defeat at the hands of Cardiff City.

The videos of him back in training through the week renewed the flagging hopes of fans as a dangerous game against Fulham at Elland Road inched closer. Seeing him training meant that there was a possibility that he would be back where he belongs, pulling the strings on the field.

That hope turned into a sigh of relief when he was one of the substitutes named by Marcelo Bielsa on the Leeds United bench for today’s game against Scott Parker’s much-feared Fulham outfit.

The 35-year-old Spaniard sat out the first half of the game, a game that Leeds were leading 1-0 but being battered in the possession stakes by Fulham. That was Marcelo Bielsa’s prompt to bring both Hernandez and Gjannia Alioski on in a double half-time swap for goalscorer Patrick Bamford and assist-provider Helder Costa.

Genius, masterstroke, call it as you will but both players had an effect during their 45-minute run-out. It was Alioski (celebrating above) who scored Leeds United’s second of the afternoon. Forget that goal for a moment – feast on this delight of a Pablo Hernandez ‘no-look’ pass to Jack Harrison to assist Leeds’ third goal of their eventual 3-0 victory.

Pin-point, it was as beautiful a pass as Leeds United fans have seen all season. It was also a pass that was bound to bring Whites fans to Twitter. And. It. Did.

Here are some of the comments from Whites fans and neutrals on ‘that pass’.

Football fans comment on Twitter in appreciation of Hernandez pass

PABLO HERNANDEZ THAT PASS — Cammy (@cammymarshalll) June 27, 2020

Pablo Hernandez…. that pass…. football porn right there #mot #lufc — Rob Peters 💙💛 (@RobPeterz) June 27, 2020

Pablo Hernandez's pass is caviar. 💙💛💙💛 — Los Locos Del Leeds Arg (@LosLeeds) June 27, 2020

Lovely, lovely pass by Pablo Hernandez for Jack Harrison's goal. The internet will react calmly, I'm sure. — Huw Davies (@thehuwdavies) June 27, 2020

Pablo Hernandez you have no right to make that pass sweeeeet lord — della claydon (@dellaclaydon__) June 27, 2020

Stop that, Pablo Hernandez👀. Unreal pass. Tidy finish from Harrison. Game over. — Ben Rooth (@rooth_ben) June 27, 2020

Just seen Pablo Hernandez hit possibly the pass of the season in any league to create Leeds 3rd. Outstanding #LEEFUL — Eddie Newnham (@eddie_newnham) June 27, 2020

That's a filthy pass from Pablo Hernandez — Đīččø (@Diccoooo) June 27, 2020

What an unbelievable pass that was from Pablo Hernandez for @LUFC 3rd goal. I’m not a fan of Leeds but love seeing great football like that 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #LEEFUL — Mike Trueman (@UnitedRover) June 27, 2020

Any young midfielders out there, watch that pass from Pablo Hernandez, knows exactly where Harrison is, has his back to him at first and then picks him out. That is a sensational ball, timed and weighted to perfection #LUFC. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) June 27, 2020

Some pass from Pablo Hernandez..running the show 👏👏⚽️ — John McGowan (@Jmcgowan_91) June 27, 2020

Managed properly, would Pablo Hernandez be a force in the Premier League?