There were palpable cries of dismay when Leeds United fans realised that Pablo Hernandez was injured for the return of football last weekend. That game ended in a dismal, 2-0 error-strewn defeat at the hands of Cardiff City.

The videos of him back in training through the week renewed the flagging hopes of fans as a dangerous game against Fulham at Elland Road inched closer. Seeing him training meant that there was a possibility that he would be back where he belongs, pulling the strings on the field.

That hope turned into a sigh of relief when he was one of the substitutes named by Marcelo Bielsa on the Leeds United bench for today’s game against Scott Parker’s much-feared Fulham outfit.

The 35-year-old Spaniard sat out the first half of the game, a game that Leeds were leading 1-0 but being battered in the possession stakes by Fulham. That was Marcelo Bielsa’s prompt to bring both Hernandez and Gjannia Alioski on in a double half-time swap for goalscorer Patrick Bamford and assist-provider Helder Costa.

Genius, masterstroke, call it as you will but both players had an effect during their 45-minute run-out. It was Alioski (celebrating above) who scored Leeds United’s second of the afternoon. Forget that goal for a moment – feast on this delight of a Pablo Hernandez ‘no-look’ pass to Jack Harrison to assist Leeds’ third goal of their eventual 3-0 victory.

Pin-point, it was as beautiful a pass as Leeds United fans have seen all season. It was also a pass that was bound to bring Whites fans to Twitter. And. It. Did.

Here are some of the comments from Whites fans and neutrals on ‘that pass’.

Football fans comment on Twitter in appreciation of Hernandez pass

