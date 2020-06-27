QPR fans have been laying into their team after they lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic.

The R’s returned to action last week following the season suspension with a game against Barnsley. However, it would be a disappointing match as they ended up losing to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship side. Today they were set to take on London rivals Charlton Athletic who had won their game last week against Hull City and had climbed out of the relegation zone.

It would be disappointment once again for QPR as they lost 1-0 to another side fighting against relegation. Early on in the game, a Josh Cullen corner was headed in by Darren Pratley to give Charlton the lead. QPR did do their best to get an equaliser and came close when Jordan Hugill had a shot from close range but Dillon Phillips did very well to save and condemn QPR to another defeat.

  Coventry City said showing interest defender once linked to Leeds United

Despite the loss, QPR are still in mid-table though this defeat will likely prevent any attempt at making it into the play-offs. However, they will need to pick up their form soon if they don’t want to end up dropping towards the bottom three and being involved in the relegation battle.

Following another poor performance against a side QPR would have expected to win against, the fans tore into their team. They remarked how big a disappointment the team has been since the season has restarted.

 

  Do Hull City fans approve of Grant McCann? Manager Approval Ratings (Week 1)

 

 

One positive was found though, with some people praising the substitutes.

 

Do you believe QPR have been a disappointment?

Yes

No