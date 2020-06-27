QPR fans have been laying into their team after they lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic.

The R’s returned to action last week following the season suspension with a game against Barnsley. However, it would be a disappointing match as they ended up losing to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship side. Today they were set to take on London rivals Charlton Athletic who had won their game last week against Hull City and had climbed out of the relegation zone.

It would be disappointment once again for QPR as they lost 1-0 to another side fighting against relegation. Early on in the game, a Josh Cullen corner was headed in by Darren Pratley to give Charlton the lead. QPR did do their best to get an equaliser and came close when Jordan Hugill had a shot from close range but Dillon Phillips did very well to save and condemn QPR to another defeat.

Despite the loss, QPR are still in mid-table though this defeat will likely prevent any attempt at making it into the play-offs. However, they will need to pick up their form soon if they don’t want to end up dropping towards the bottom three and being involved in the relegation battle.

Following another poor performance against a side QPR would have expected to win against, the fans tore into their team. They remarked how big a disappointment the team has been since the season has restarted.

If 2020 was a football team. — ♦️GARO♦️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇲🇨🇾 (@KebabGazz) June 27, 2020

180 minutes and we've created 1 good chance. So poor — Chris Hermitage (@ChrisHermitage) June 27, 2020

We’re somehow going to find a way to make sure we finish 18th/19th yet again..if we’re lucky. Absolutely pathetic. — Kieran Power (@KieranPower3) June 27, 2020

Absolute Joke 😡 😡 one good chance in two games, two early goals going into lockdown second best team form wise, beat Preston away, 6 points off playoffs thought we might have a go at it Villa were in a similar position last year but now looking over our shoulders. — Archie (@Amtj2003) June 27, 2020

One positive was found though, with some people praising the substitutes.

The only positive here is that all the subs, except Kane, were decent and seemed to care. Bettache genuinely might've been our best player today, didn't put a foot wrong. I want Rem, Mide, Bettache, Amos, and Lumley all to start next game. They will give us passion, which we need — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) June 27, 2020

Did think Bettache looked decent off the bench. Kane on the other hand not so much. Bit of worry that our depth clearly limited. — Ken Whitelaw (@whitelawkr) June 27, 2020

Do you believe QPR have been a disappointment?