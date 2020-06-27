In all fairness, it looked to be a battle lost at one stage for Luton Town fans. Their first season back in the Sky Bet Championship for many years looked to be a yo-yo campaign. They look destined for instant relegation. Not any longer.

Unbeaten in their last five games and with 12 points from their last seven games, Luton are hauling themselves up from the bottom of the table. They now sit 23rd and just two points behind Middlesbrough in the precarious safety of 21st place.

Such is the Hatters good form that those many places above the Bedfordshire outfit will be looking over their shoulders and hoping that their own form doesn’t slip so much. Indeed, the likes of Huddersfield and Stoke (20th and 19th) would have every right to worry.

The game itself was won courtesy of James Collins’ 12th goal of the season in the 72nd minute. The scoreline itself is immaterial – Luton fans would take 1-0 wins for the rest of the season.

It was a result, well a result and a performance, that saw exuberant Luton Town fans flock to Twitter to express their feelings as their side continue to battle towards Championship safety.

Here is a selection of comments from more-than-happy Hatters fans after yet another performance which adds to the burgeoning hopes that this is a climb to survival.

Happy Luton Town fans comment on after victory over Swansea

First the replies to this tweet from the club account:

WHAT A WIN!! 🧡 — Oh When The Town Podcast (@OhWhenTheTown) June 27, 2020

What a win lads — Niall🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ftblNiall1) June 27, 2020

love you — Will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ftblccfc) June 27, 2020

Fantastic result, get in! 😬 COYH! — Michael Russell (@MichaelRuss1987) June 27, 2020

GET IN BOYS, WE FIGHT TILL THE END💪 — ttv.cjluck7 (@CameronLuck13) June 27, 2020

Here’s how some fans were reacting on their own Twitter feeds:

@LutonTown what a result well done lads.

You need a better punch than that to put Collo down my son #COYH — nick wilding (@nickthehatter) June 27, 2020

@LutonTown what a win! Made my day. We are staying up!! #COYH — Jay (@jay_rcw) June 27, 2020

Will Luton Town pull off the great escape and stay up this season?