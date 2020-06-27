The featured image for this article comes from Leeds United’s visit to Fulham this season, a game where the Whites lost 2-1. Ivan Cavaleiro is having to play peacemaker and step in-between a warring Aleksander Mitrovic and Ben White.

Today it is the return at Elland Road. It is the first game back for the Whites on home ground and comes on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss in Cardiff last Sunday. Visitors Fulham were also coming off of a loss, a late brace of Brentford goals condemning the Cottagers to a 2-0 defeat at home to the Bees.

That image of Mitrovic and White needing parting was a motif or a hard-fought game. That coming together between Mitrovic and White was repeated in the opening minutes of today’s game in an incident missed by the match officials.

After Ben White punts a clearance upfield, Fulham forward Mitrovic comes in late and appears to land an elbow to Leeds defender White’s face. Scrap that. He doesn’t ‘appear to land’ he lands one square to the Whites defender’s jaw.

It was an incident where the camera never lies and the tweet of it by Leeds United was always going to have Leeds United fans commenting. The comments below are a selection of the more printable ones.

Leeds United fans comment after Mitrovic WWE-style elbow on Ben White

