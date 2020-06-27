The featured image for this article comes from Leeds United’s visit to Fulham this season, a game where the Whites lost 2-1. Ivan Cavaleiro is having to play peacemaker and step in-between a warring Aleksander Mitrovic and Ben White.

Today it is the return at Elland Road. It is the first game back for the Whites on home ground and comes on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss in Cardiff last Sunday. Visitors Fulham were also coming off of a loss, a late brace of Brentford goals condemning the Cottagers to a 2-0 defeat at home to the Bees.

That image of Mitrovic and White needing parting was a motif or a hard-fought game. That coming together between Mitrovic and White was repeated in the opening minutes of today’s game in an incident missed by the match officials.

After Ben White punts a clearance upfield, Fulham forward Mitrovic comes in late and appears to land an elbow to Leeds defender White’s face. Scrap that. He doesn’t ‘appear to land’ he lands one square to the Whites defender’s jaw.

It was an incident where the camera never lies and the tweet of it by Leeds United was always going to have Leeds United fans commenting. The comments below are a selection of the more printable ones.

Leeds United fans comment after Mitrovic WWE-style elbow on Ben White

Surely a retrospective ban? — Sian Elizabeth Foley-Corah (@sianfoley) June 27, 2020

[email protected] elbow to the kids jaw!! Red card also day long the dirty get!!! — Stephen Evanson🖤🤍💙🤍💛 (@evanson316) June 27, 2020

Hopefully a three match ban when EFL review it. — Danny💙⚽️💛Osborne (@Kingdanny30) June 27, 2020

How did the assistant ref on the near touchline not see that?? After the ball had gone — Lee GORDON (@LeeGORD78395449) June 27, 2020

We’re living through difficult times but it’s good to see the officials are as incompetent as ever 🥴 — Barrington (@greenstein007) June 27, 2020

Straight red. Fully expect that to be a ban upon review. — Andy (@AndyCM81) June 27, 2020

He knew what he was doing, should have been a straight red — gareth roberts (@garathroberts2) June 27, 2020

Have already retweeted a close up vid of this to @EFL ….. deliberate, dangerous and disgusting …. a retrospective ban is needed — Dave (@mcbdave) June 27, 2020

Forearm smash WWF so he’s in the wrong sport….VAR he would be off — Kevin Day (@kjdrocker) June 27, 2020

