Charlton Athletic fans are delighted after they beat London rivals QPR.

The Addicks are fighting against relegation and were able to climb out of the bottom three when they beat fellow strugglers Hull City 1-0 last week. They returned to The Valley for the first time since the season was suspended and were set to face fellow London side QPR. The R’s lost their first game after the restart, being defeated 1-0 by Barnsley.

And like last week, Charlton were able to continue their good form and give themselves a better chance of avoiding relegation. Early on in the game, Josh Cullen whipped in a corner and Darren Pratley headed in to score the only goal of the game. QPR did try to get an equaliser and came close when Jordan Hugill tried to finish from close range, but Dillon Phillips was on hand to make an impressive save.

The win moves Charlton up to 17th in the Sky Bet Championship, though that is before many of the other games set to play today. This has given the South London side a better chance of staying in the league.

As you would expect, Charlton fans are delighted that they were able to win this game. With this win and the one last week against Hull last week, the team are putting more space in between them and the bottom three which will give them a better chance of staying up.

Because of this, the fans took to Twitter to celebrate the performance how it might be the game that keeps them up.

What a performance!! Cullen MOTM imo — James Dowsett (@JamesDowsett17) June 27, 2020

Great win lads! Prately tunnel jump? — Harry chittenden (@Harry_chitt) June 27, 2020

Get in amazing start back, I love our workrate closing them down all over the pitch! Matthews very decent today — Michael (@natediazisking) June 27, 2020

6/6 keep it going. Finish the season as we started – great performance – Dillon – two match winning saves and the rest ran their legs off. Must sign Matthews ……. and will we be able to have option to keep Cullen ? Probs not. — platty (@platty82639487) June 27, 2020

.. Staying up 🔴⚪️ — Charlton Atheltic (@_MB17_) June 27, 2020

Awesome result resilient dogged energy levels right up there for the work rate needed well done boys COYRs — Stephen Expat Addick Jones (@Stephen29235285) June 27, 2020

