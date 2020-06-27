Luton Town have boosted their Championship survival hopes with an impressive 1-0 win against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The Hatters have also dented the Swans’ Play-Off hopes as they take all three points away from Wales.

The hosts dominated the possession but Luton held strong and took their opportunity on 72 minutes when James Collins buried an Izzy Brown cross.

Jordan Garrick was later sent off for Steve Cooper’s side and the visitors held out for a huge win.

Nathan Jones is unbeaten since his return to Kenilworth Road having drawn his first game back last weekend 1-1 against Preston North End. His side have moved up from the bottom of the table above Barnsley and are now two points from safety.

Their relegation rivals Hull City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Stoke City are all playing this afternoon.

Next up for Luton is a trip to promotion chasing Leeds United at Elland Road and they will be looking to carry on their decent run of form.

They have seven games left of the current season to stay up and will have those above them nervously looking over their shoulders.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to their win today-

Well done to Nathan Jones for changing the system midway through the second half for the second game running to help us gain points. A much-improved performance from the PNE game – Potts especially did well. Solid at the back and a clean sheet away from home. Up the town! #LTFC — Lewis Williams (@LewisT_Williams) June 27, 2020

Nathan Jones has given the club a real chance of staying up now. #LTFC — neil elliott (@elliott76neil) June 27, 2020

Fantastic performance and win. So many great performances. Elliot Lee 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Maybe these players from the promotion campaigns who didn’t have “championship physicality or experience” deserved a chance after all 🤔 #coyh #ltfc — Rich Hardy (@richyhardy) June 27, 2020