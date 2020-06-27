Leeds United will play today’s game against Fulham in a packed-out Elland Road…of sorts. It is a game played behind closed doors but in front of a world record 15,000+ gathering of ‘crowdies.’ These fan cut-outs were part of a rebate for season ticket holders or available to purchase for a one-off £25 fee.

It’s a game that many fans see as a ‘must-win’ for the Whites. Beat the Cottagers and they will be 10 points clear of their opponents and 8 points clear of Brentford with just seven games left to play.

Fans were apprehensive ahead of kickoff, many commenting so in no uncertain terms on Twitter. They were also apprehensive about the team news bearing in mind the mistake-laden, chance-missing performance against Cardiff in last Sunday’s 2-0 loss in Wales.

Leeds United line-up news vs Fulham

It’s no change to the Starting XI for the Whites with Marcelo Bielsa following his norm and going with the same side that started the game in the Principality Stadium.

The one change on the bench is a welcome one, Pablo Hernandez returning after missing the Cardiff loss with a minor injury.

Ahead of such an important game, and following last week’s disappointing loss, there was bound to be some reaction to this team news. Here is how Leeds United fans are responding on Twitter.

Leeds United fans respond to the announcement of team news

Firstly are some of the responses to the club’s tweet of the line-up.

No goals incoming — Nathan (@hank_lufc) June 27, 2020

Ready for 90 minutes of shouting “SHOOT” at my tele — Charles Toher (@charles_toher) June 27, 2020

just a win please i’m begging you — Harry Murfin (@harry_murfin) June 27, 2020

It is odd that we don’t have a natural goalscorer in the first eleven or on the bench. — Deepreddave (@deepreddave) June 27, 2020

Paddy B disasterclass on the way — Danny Priestley (@DannyPriestley) June 27, 2020

These are some of the comments following Phil Hay’s tweet of the line-up.

Let me die — Tom (@tom_lufc) June 27, 2020

I’m not scared, you’re scared. — Danny Priestley (@DannyPriestley) June 27, 2020

Costa better show up today — N (@N65590035N) June 27, 2020

The nerves… — Magnus Moncrieff (@Magmoncrieff) June 27, 2020

