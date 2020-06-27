According to a report from Football Insider, Spurs will be willing to listen to offers for ex-Doncaster Rovers and Leyton Orient loan man Kazaiah Sterling this summer.

This season, young striker Kazaiah Sterling has endured two difficult loan spells away from Premier League side Spurs. Now, with the League One and League Two seasons done, Sterling is back with his parent club, but it may not be for long.

Football Insider claims that Spurs are willing to listen to offers for Sterling this summer. The report writes that the youngster is far down the pecking order and is unlikely to play for the club again, with a move away beckoning.

Sterling spent the first half of the season on loan in League One with Doncaster Rovers. Injury problems hampered his time with the club, only managing four appearances, scoring one goal and laying on one assist in the process.

He left Doncaster in January and made a second loan move to Leyton Orient, where he failed to make a single appearance before the season’s premature ending.

Sterling spent time on loan with Sunderland in the 2018/19 campaign, scoring one goal in eight appearances for the Black Cats.

Sterling has played twice for Spurs’ senior side and was a prolific goalscorer for their academy sides. He has netted 18 goals and provided four assists in 39 Under-23s appearances, also scoring 10 in 24 for the Under-18s.

Now, with a move away on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if a Football League club looks to sign Sterling from Spurs. Is he a player you would like to see join your club? Have your say in the poll below.

