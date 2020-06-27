Former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott has reacted to the rumours of Bali Mumba’s imminent departure on Twitter (see tweet below), saying there has to be a “gigantic sell-on clause” in the deal.

Surely there has to be a gigantic sell on clause in the Bali Mumba deal. #safc — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) June 24, 2020

Sunderland look set to lose young star Bali Mumba this summer. As covered here on The72 – the Black Cats starlet looks set to make a move to Premier League side Norwich City.

Mumba is one of Sunderland’s most highly-rated youngsters and as per a report from Sky Sports, he will be leaving the Stadium of Light for only £350k. Now, former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott has had his say on the rumoured deal.

Speaking on Twitter, Elliott said there “surely has to be a gigantic sell-on clause” included in the deal, given the small fee. Sunderland fans were in agreeance with the retired striker but were, on the whole, not expecting of the club to be so logical. They said:

They aren’t clever enough to think of that Bonny lad — James Roper (@J95roper) June 24, 2020

You are attaching some level of compentance to our beloved leaders! — Mike Morley (@Mikemorley) June 25, 2020

You’d think .. — Luke Robinson (@LukeRobinson38) June 24, 2020

Mumba has played a total of 47 games for the club’s Under-18s and Under-23s side, also spending time out on loan with local side South Shields to help him gain some senior experience. The 18-year-old has played 10 times for the club’s senior side, playing just once this season.

He plays in a range of positions, featuring in midfield as well as out on the right-hand side of defence.

The Black Cats starlet has featured 13 times for three different England youth ranks, playing twice for the Under-17s, 10 times for the Under-18s and once for the Under-19s.

With a move on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if a big sell-on clause is included in the deal. Mumba is a player who could command a big fee in the future so it would be a good idea to ensure they get something out of the deal in the long run.