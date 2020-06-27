Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has said to Nottinghamshire Live that midfielder Ben Watson is in ongoing talks over a new deal.

Experienced midfielder Ben Watson has been a mainstay in Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest side this season. The 34-year-old has played in 37 Championship games, wearing the captain’s armband for Forest. In the process, he has netted three goals and laid on three assists.

His current contract with Nottingham Forest expires this summer and now, an update has emerged regarding a new deal. When asked if the club are in talks over a new deal for Watson, Lamouchi said:

“Of course, absolutely. He has had an amazing season, and the season is not finished; he wants to stay with us. I want to keep him. The club is talking with him to extend his contract – it is done until the end of this season – but also for the future.



“When you have the right players, with the right mentality and they are working for the collective – for the team and for the club – you need to take the right decision.”

Watson has been with Nottingham Forest since February 2018, when he signed on a free transfer from Premier League side Watford. Since joining, the midfielder has played in 72 games for the club, scoring three and assisting three goals in the process.

Now, with talks ongoing over a new deal, it awaits to be seen if and when Watson puts pen to paper on a new contract. Forest fans, is Watson a player you must keep at all costs? Or would you be open to letting him leave? Have your say in the poll below.

Ben Watson - stay or go?