After the disappointment of losing to Cardiff in their return from lockdown, Leeds United take on 4th placed Fulham at Elland Road today. It is the Whites first home game since returning from the lockdown imposed in late March.

It will be another tough game as the Whites continue the battle to maintain a gap to the playoff-chasing sides that was narrowed to five points with Brentford’s 1-0 win over leaders West Brom last night.

In what is a true ‘six-pointer’ of a game, Fulham could narrow that gap to four points with a win whilst a Leeds victory would give them an eight-point cushion over 3rd place Brentford.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

The game itself is that important that it has Leeds United fans on something of a knife-edge. Nerves are already a little frayed in some quarters after last week’s mistakes gifted Cardiff both their goals.

These fans will want the reassurance that the Whites can bounce back from that disappointment and back to the form that brought them five consecutive clean sheet victories leading up to the imposition of lockdown.

With kickoff around three hours away, and team news two hours away, Leeds United fans are already all over Twitter and the nerves that they are feeling can be easily gauged. Ahead of the match, here are some of the things that they are saying.

Leeds United fans take to Twitter ahead of Fulham game

 

Leeds United fans, what will be the result today?

Leeds win.

three points

Fulham win.

three points

Draw

honours even