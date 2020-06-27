After the disappointment of losing to Cardiff in their return from lockdown, Leeds United take on 4th placed Fulham at Elland Road today. It is the Whites first home game since returning from the lockdown imposed in late March.

It will be another tough game as the Whites continue the battle to maintain a gap to the playoff-chasing sides that was narrowed to five points with Brentford’s 1-0 win over leaders West Brom last night.

In what is a true ‘six-pointer’ of a game, Fulham could narrow that gap to four points with a win whilst a Leeds victory would give them an eight-point cushion over 3rd place Brentford.

The game itself is that important that it has Leeds United fans on something of a knife-edge. Nerves are already a little frayed in some quarters after last week’s mistakes gifted Cardiff both their goals.

These fans will want the reassurance that the Whites can bounce back from that disappointment and back to the form that brought them five consecutive clean sheet victories leading up to the imposition of lockdown.

With kickoff around three hours away, and team news two hours away, Leeds United fans are already all over Twitter and the nerves that they are feeling can be easily gauged. Ahead of the match, here are some of the things that they are saying.

Leeds United fans take to Twitter ahead of Fulham game

Iv forgot what it feels like for us to score 😂 hope i get that feeling today — Luke Brownless (@LufcBrownless) June 27, 2020

Forget possession, controlled anger, every team we are going to play are going to do their best to spoil our party. — neil LUFC wheat (@bold_neil) June 27, 2020

@LUFC win plz to keep me sane — Zia Salam (@ziasalam0) June 27, 2020

If #leeds had mitrovic we’d be promoted already…have to keep him and their wingers quiet today #lufc #menerves — J-O-X-E-R (@DarrenMcEvoy1) June 27, 2020

Won’t be coming on Twitter if we lose .. but were not losing … 2-0 pablo and Harrison 💪💪💪 — Sean McAteer (@mcateer_sean) June 27, 2020

I hope the crowdies are waterproof or today could see the first ever papier mâché pitch invasion 😏 #LUFC — Kevin Hird's Barber (@Dwarfland25) June 27, 2020

Please please please win today 😩 — AllThingsLUFC (@LufcThings) June 27, 2020

Please for the love of god, just this once, just once, don’t be Leeds #LUFC — Lewis Cawood (@cawood7l) June 27, 2020

Losing today is just not an option. Nervous already! #lufc — Matthew Parker (@lufcparker) June 27, 2020

Feel sick today. Come on #lufc don’t mess this up this year! 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤢 — Paul haywood (@phaywood9) June 27, 2020

Leeds United fans, what will be the result today?