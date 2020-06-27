According to a report from the Northern Echo, Birmingham City and Coventry City have both held discussions with Sunderland’s out of contract centre-back Tom Flanagan.

As covered here on The72, it was claimed earlier this week that Sunderland’s out of contract defender was attracting interest. Tom Flanagan’s deal expires this summer and as it stands, he has not yet put pen to paper on a new deal.

Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Coventry City were said keen on Flanagan and now, an update has emerged regarding his situation. The Northern Echo has claimed that Flanagan’s representatives have held discussions with Birmingham and Coventry.

Flanagan has been with Sunderland since July 2018, joining the Black Cats on a free transfer from Burton Albion. In his two years with the club, Flanagan has played in 64 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on one assist in the process.

He has experience of Championship football from his time with Burton Albion, where he mainly played as a full-back. With the Brewers, Flanagan played in 82 games across three years, scoring two and assisting two.

With Birmingham and Coventry reportedly progressing in their efforts to sign Flanagan, it will be interesting to see if Wigan Athletic look to make a move for the Sunderland man soon.

As time goes on, it seems less and less likely that Sunderland will be able to reach a new deal for Flanagan. With Championship football on offer, it will be interesting to see how Flanagan’s situation pans out over the coming weeks.

