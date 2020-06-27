Six years after a free transfer took Jack Colback to St James’ Park and Newcastle from bitter rivals Sunderland, it’s time to move on. The defensive midfielder has been released by the Magpies with his contract due to run out at the end of this month. There has been noise of a return to former loan club Nottingham Forest, something answered by Sabri Lamouchi here per a Nottinghamshire Live article.

Colback is a player with a wealth of experience in the top two tiers of English football. In the Championship, he has made 113 appearances, scoring 8 goals and providing 9 assists. This is topped by Premier League experience with Colback making 178 appearances, scoring 9 times and providing 12 assists.

Colback has had two loan spells at Forest, Jan-May 2018 and July 2018-May 2019. these two spells with the Reds saw him make 54 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists. He was popular amongst Forest fans and his release has led to some noise on social media about a possible return to the City Ground.

This question of a potential return to Forest for Colback was put to Sabri Lamouchi who dismissed it out of hand. Responding to it he commented that his focus was on players currently at the club. He said:

“I am just focused on my team and my players. I can talk about my players and answer any questions on them. He was an ex-player for Nottingham Forest but he is not a player of Nottingham Forest for the moment. I don’t have any comment on him or somebody else. I am just focused because we have a target to achieve and the long-term for the club.”

It’s a case of forgetting the rumours and ignore the talk with all the focus for Frenchman Lamouchi on Sunday’s game against Bristol City. It will be a game that forest will be striving to win to maintain their playoff charge.

Should Nottingham Forest go in for Jack Colback on a free?