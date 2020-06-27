Coventry City are needing to reshape their squad for the trials and tribulations of higher-level football and it looks like that is well underway. The Sky Blues are said to be in the market for three players from the continent, something we wrote about here on The72 in more detail. It is one of those players, Samuel Yohou, who is of some interest given that he was linked by Le 10 Sport to Leeds United earlier this season.

The Sky Blues are set to finalise a deal with Dutch-Brazilian midfielder Gustavo Hamer who is due to fly in on Monday to sign on as a Coventry player in a deal that could potentially rise to nearly £2million.

They are also linked to Chamois Niort right-back Julien Da Costa who is marked down as an upcoming transfer to an unnamed club on website Transfermarkt. But, the most interesting link is the one mentioned at the end of this article from the Coventry Telegraph. Right at the end, they mention that Coventry is interested in Samuel Yohou, the Paris FC defender linked earlier this season to Leeds United.

Le10 Sport noted, back in early May, that the Paris FC defender finds himself a part of the plans of “several European teams” but that the main interest in him comes “especially from Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa.” They go on to add that Leeds United are looking “carefully [at] the situation” that would see an available Yohou brought to Elland Road and English football.

Leeds United were said by French source Le 10 Sport to be not the only side eyeing up Villepinte-born Yohou. League One side Coventry City and Serie A hopefuls Crotone were mentioned as interested in the rangy defender. This seems to be an interest that the Coventry Telegraph has revisited.

The Sky Blues will need players that could help them to be a success in the Championship and Yohou, with his experience of Ligue 2 competition, could very well be one of those players.

