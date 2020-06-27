Leicester City are releasing George Thomas this summer, as per a report by Leicestershire Live.

The attacking midfielder will be able to leave the Premier League side on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Thomas, who is 23 years old, joined the Foxes three years ago but has never made a senior appearance since his move.

He will now have to weigh up his options over the coming months and find a new club.

The Leicester-born man rose up through the youth ranks at Coventry City and went onto break into their first-team as a youngster. He made 53 appearances for the Sky Blues and chipped in with nine goals, as well as having a loan spell away at Yeovil Town in 2015.

Thomas played a key part in Cov winning the EFL Trophy in 2017 in the club’s first Wembley final since 1987.

He was then handed a move to the top flight when Leicester lured him to the King Power Stadium on a three-year contract. The Wales international was shipped on loan to Scunthorpe United for the 2018/19 season and scored three goals in 40 games in all competitions for the Iron.

Thomas has recently been on loan in Holland at Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag under Alan Pardew.

He would be a decent option for clubs needing attacking players this summer on a free. Thomas is young, experienced and has a point to prove after never playing a game for Leicester.

