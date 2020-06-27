According to the Coventry Telegraph, Coventry City are set to snap up one youngster from the continent and have interest in two more.

They write that the Sky Blues first target, Dutch-Brazilian midfielder Gustavo Hamer is set to sign for an initial fee of £1.3million rising to a potential £1.9million with add-ons.

The 23-year-old former Holland Under-20 international featured in 25 games for PEC Zwolle last season, scoring 4 goals and adding 6 assists.

The Telegraph’s article also specifies an interest from the Sky Blues in FC Chamois Niort’s 24-year-old right-back Julien Da Costa. This comes on the back of news from earlier this month that the Sky Blues were in talks with the soon-to-be free agent.

Marseille-born Da Costa made 22 Ligue 2 appearances for Niort last season, providing 1 assist. He is listed on Transfermarkt as subject to an upcoming free transfer to an unnamed club.

The third continental plater the Telegraph mention as on the radar of Coventry is Paris FC’s centre-back Samuel Yohou. Yohou is another player whose contract will run out in three days and he will become a free agent.

Yohou has made 21 appearances for the Parisian side in Ligue 2 this season and, like Da Costa, is another player linked with a free transfer to an unnamed side on the Transfermarkt website. Interestingly, he was linked with Leeds United earlier this year.

It could be a busy week next week for Mark Robins and Coventry City as they look to reshape for the rigours of the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Will Coventry City make a decent stab at the Sky Bet Championship?