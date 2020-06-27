It was a game that pitched Championship leaders West Brom against a fast-rising Brentford side with an attacking front that sweeps opponents aside with nonchalance bordering on the arrogant.

The visiting Baggies are no mugs but were powerless to stop Brentford gaining another three points to narrow the gap to the automatic places to just five points between themselves and Leeds.

Both sides went at each other in the opening stages of the game and it was a case of pick and probe as Brentford and West Brom looked for weaknesses in each others set-up.

It was Brentford who took the lead, Ollie Watkins stabbing in his 23rd goal of the season from almost on the goal-line. It was a goal that the Bees deserved and came from their usual, sharp build-up play courtesy of Said Benrahma and assist-maker Josh Dasilva.

It took until the 28th minute for West Brom to work a shot on target, Matheus Pereira’s tame shot easily held by David Raya in the Brentford goal. Brentford then broke upfield causing West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone to come out of his area to head clear. Emiliano Marcondes tried to lob him from 35 yards but a back-peddling Johnstone claimed it.

Half-time saw Brentford go in 1-0 thanks to Watkin’s effort but the Baggies came out firing early in the second period. Periera sent a free-kick over the bar and a Pontus Ajnsson slip allowed Kenneth Zohore a chance to turn and sent a shot past Raya but cannoning off the bar.

A brace of bookings for Marcondes and West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers saw the game turn a little feisty. Although West Brom were asking the questions of Brentford, they weren’t really stretching them enough to test them.

As the time wore on, West Brom came into the game a little more and Brentford had Man-of-the-Match Ethan Pinnock to thank for a wonderful block which denied Zohore.

Despite industry and effort, there was no further score and Brentford ran out deserved winners.

Goalposts cleaned down ahead of the match. Socially distanced Brentford bench. Christian Nörgaard of Brentford is challenged by Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion Emiliano Marcondes of Brentford and Hal Robson-Kanu of West Brom with different opinions Slaven Bilic screams out orders Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion caught between Henrik Dalsgaard and Pontus Jansson Thomas Frank celebrates with his players Thomas Frank celebrates with a Brentford member of staff Brentford players celebrate the 1-0 win over West Brom 25 goals between them - Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma celebrate. Previous Next

