According to a report from Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers are closing in on a deal to sign defender Jack Baldwin, who was recently released by Sunderland.

Bristol Rovers are looking to reshape their squad this summer. Manager Ben Garner will be keen to make his mark on his squad and now, it has been reported that he is close to adding to his defensive ranks.

Bristol Live claims that Bristol Rovers are closing in on a deal to sign defender Jack Baldwin on a free transfer. Baldwin was recently confirmed to be leaving fellow League One side Sunderland and a move to the Memorial Stadium now looks to be on the horizon.

Baldwin has departed Sunderland after falling out of favour with the Black Cats. He ended up leaving the club on loan earlier this season, linking up with Salford City. Baldwin played in 17 games across all competitions for the Ammies, scoring once. He featured in a defensive midfield role, displaying he can play in positions other than his favoured centre-back.

The 26-year-old started out with Faversham Town before emerging at Hartlepool United, where he went on to play 85 times before earning a move to Peterborough United in January 2014. Baldwin played 118 times for the Posh, becoming the club’s captain.

After four and a half years with Peterborough, Baldwin signed for Sunderland upon their relegation to League One. He played 42 times for the club across all competitions before his departure earlier this summer.

Now, with a move to Bristol Rovers coming closer, it will be interesting to see how he fares with the club. Bristol Rovers fans, would you like to see Baldwin sign this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

