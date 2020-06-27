According to a report from Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers are closing in on a deal for Gillingham’s out of contract defender Max Ehmer.

Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner will be hoping to make his mark on the Gas Army’s squad this summer. His summer rebuild started with the club’s retained list and now, it has been revealed that the club are nearing a deal for an out of contract defender.

Gillingham defender Max Ehmer is set to depart the League One side this summer. His contract runs out at the end of this month and now, it has been claimed that he is nearing a move to Bristol Rovers.

The report says that Ehmer has turned down the chance to remain with the Gills and Steve Evans, opting to make the move to Bristol Rovers instead.

Ehmer is vastly experienced at League One level having spent most of his career playing in the division. The German defender came through QPR’s youth academy and spent time on loan with Yeovil Town, Preston North End, Stevenage, Carlisle United and Gillingham – joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2015.

In his time with Gillingham, Ehmer has become a strong centre-back. He played in 249 games for the club, scoring 14 goals and laying on 14 assists in the process.

Now, with a move away from Priestfield Stadium on the horizon, he looks set to remain in the third-tier with Bristol Rovers.

