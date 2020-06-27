It was two-from-two for Brentford tonight in their return from lockdown to Championship football. Tonight it was leaders West Bromwich Albion who were to Ball victim of the Bees incisive attack. Last weekend it was Fulham put to the sword.

That’s two wins, two cleans sheets, three goals and six points for Thomas Frank’s side. That’s two of the top three put away by Brentford as they inch closer to Leeds United in 2nd. This win takes the Bees above their fellow Londoners Fulham and just five points behind the Whites.

Fulham take on Leeds tomorrow at Elland Road and could regain 3rd spot from their London neighbours with a win in West Yorkshire.

But, today is not about that. It is about the Bees continued resurgence and push for the automatic promotion places. It was a game decided by a single goal from the lethal boot of Ollie Watkins. That goal was his 23rd of the season and sees the Bees front free edge closer to a combined 50 goals between them.

When you look at Brentford, it is hard to look beyond that three-pronged attack of Watkins (23 goals), Bryan Mbeumo (14 goals) and Said Benrahma (11 goals) but the Londoners are more than that. They are solid at the back with goalkeeper David Raya dependable and Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock in front of him.

It was a fantastic victory for Brentford and it really opens up the race for promotion. Here are some of the reactions of Brentford fans to this tweet from the club:

Here are some of the replies to this tweet.

Well done lads 🤝 — Grady (@Darrgrady_) June 26, 2020

The bees are going up — canary norwich (@canarynorwich) June 26, 2020

Pinnock for England imho — Keilan Webster (@KeilanWebster) June 26, 2020

Very important WIN! Automatics are very much still alive with this DUB! Up the 🐝 BEES UP FOOLHAM DOWN!!!! — The Brentford FC Fan 🐝 (@BrentfordThe) June 26, 2020

Ethan pinnock, give that man player of the season already. Absolutely immense. — Alex Ponzini (@Alexponzini) June 26, 2020

Not wanting to settle for playoffs, a crucial win. Was great to see the club staff cheer their players on after the full time whistle, will be sad to no longer see Griffin Park after this season — Ivan Ornelas (@IvanOrnelas2) June 26, 2020

GET IN THERE 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 — Daniel (@dannyson2003) June 26, 2020

This team is something else, Jansson and Pinnock are monsters. Norgaard brilliant. Raya solid, composed. Everyone else great but our defence is pushing us higher and higher — Danny Field (@dannytfield) June 26, 2020

Great start to the weekend once again, thank you bees 🥰🥰🥰 — Tony Brice (@ViperSets) June 26, 2020

Ollie Watkins on a mad one — ً (@AFCSamueI) June 26, 2020

Will Brentford gain promotion to the Premier League through the automatic places?