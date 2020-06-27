Speaking to the club’s official website, Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has said everyone but Kazenga LuaLua is in contention for today’s clash with Swansea City.

Luton Town returned to action with a 1-1 draw against Preston North End last week, keeping their hopes of an unlikely escape alive. The Hatters sit bottom of the table, five points away from safety with six games remaining.

Today, they face play-off hopefuls Swansea City, who returned in style with a comfortable 3-0 win over a struggling Middlesbrough.

Ahead of the game, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has provided an update on the squad’s fitness. Luton have few injury worries, with only Kazenga LuaLua out of contention.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Jones said:

“We have pretty much a full squad to choose from apart from Kazenga really. Apart from that a full squad, in good shape, they’ve all come through the game and the week’s training.

“He’s had a certain thing with his knee for a while. We’ve had to manage him, when we put a real load on him, as he’s so explosive, sometimes it just flares up, gets a little bit of inflammation which causes him discomfort.

“So, we’ve just got to manage that and with the weather and pitches how they’ve been, it only inflames it a little bit more.”

Jones went on to add that midfielder Luke Berry is back in contention after missing out on last week’s draw with Preston. He said:

“Luke’s very good. He’s done a full week’s training so we’re very happy with that, he’s come back into contention. I think they all are [in contention].”

A win over Swansea City would be a massive boost to not only Luton’s hopes of survival but to their confidence. A win could see them move off the foot of the table and only two points away from safety, if results go their way. However, a loss would be a huge blow to their hopes of remaining in the Championship.

How do you think today’s game will pan out? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

What do you think the result of Swansea City vs Luton Town will be?