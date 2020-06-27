Speaking to the club’s official website, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has outlined QPR’s main threats ahead of today’s clash between the two sides.

Later today, Charlton Athletic host QPR in their second game back since the season’s restart. Last time out, they condemned Hull City to the relegation zone with a 1-0 win.

The win lifted them to 19th, one point clear of the bottom three. Now, they return to action at The Valley against QPR. Queens Park Rangers sit in 13th and another season in the Championship beckons, but they are not without their standout stars.

Playmakers Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel have starred for Mark Warburton’s side this season, with Jordan Hugill also proving to be prolific while on loan away from West Ham.

Now, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has outlined the threats that today’s opposition provide.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the game, he said:

“They’ve got some excellent players,” said Bowyer.

“The winger that came on when we went up there, he came on, made the difference and helped them get in front when we were on top at the time. Young Eze in the middle of the park can make a goal from nothing and see passes. Then there’s the big fella up top, Hugill, who is a threat.

“But again, if we can look after their main threats and do what we’re good at, then we will pose a threat. So, I think it will be quite an even game. Barnsley had a great result against them last week, so hopefully we can do the same.”

A win for Charlton Athletic could see them built a four-point gap to the bottom three, while defeat could see them slip back into the relegation zone.

