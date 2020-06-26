Barnsley fans heavily approve of Gerhard Struber as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Barnsley fans approve or disapprove of Struber as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 17:30 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 89%

Disapprove: 11%

Net Approval Rating: +78

As you can see, Struber is heavily approved of as the Barnsley boss. Of the fans who voted in the poll, 89% approve of him. Just 11% disapprove of him. This means he has a net approval rate of +78.

For those outside of Barnsley, seeing Struber with a high approval rate will be surprising considering the Tykes are at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship. But Struber only came into the club halfway through and it is obvious that he is not being blamed for the club’s woes. There are obviously some green shoots of hope at Oakwell as the fans still heavily approve of their manager, meaning that the fans are unlikely to call for his sacking should relegation be confirmed.

Do you agree with Gerhard Struber's approval rating?