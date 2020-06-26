Luton Town fans heavily approve of Nathan Jones as their head coach which may be surprising to some.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Luton Town fans approve or disapprove of Jones as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 17:00 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 86%

Disapprove: 14%

Net Approval Rating: +72

As you can see, Nathan Jones is massively supported by the fans after just one game in charge. 86% of those who voted approve of Jones as manager while just 14% disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +72.

This will be a surprise to both people inside the Luton fanbase and those out of it. When it was announced that Jones would be returning to the Hatters, it was seen as a controversial move. Jones had left Luton in acrimonious circumstances which had caused a lot of Luton fans to dislike him. But after just one game where Luton drew, it seems like many fans are forgiving him.

