Hull City fans massively disapprove of Grant McCann as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Hull City fans approve or disapprove of McCann as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 16:40 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 15%

Disapprove: 85%

Net Approval Rating: -70

As you can see, McCann is heavily disapproved of by his own fans. Only 15% of Hull fans approve of him as the manager while 85% of fans disapprove of him. This has led to him having a -70 approval rating.

It is no surprise that McCann is so heavily disapproved of among his own fanbase. The Tigers have had a nightmarish 2020 even before the season was suspended. This turned Hull from a team competing for a place in the play-offs to one that is now in the relegation zone. Even though injuries and player sales have affected Hull’s form, it appears that their fans have blamed McCann for their disastrous year and have shown their dissatisfaction in this poll.

