Charlton Athletic boosted their hopes of Championship survival with a 1-0 win against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium last weekend.

The Addicks face London rivals QPR at the Valley tomorrow looking to build on last week’s positive result.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently 19th in the table and are a single point above the relegation zone with eight games of the season left to play.

They were only promoted from League One in the last campaign and are desperate to avoid an immediate relegation.

Charlton suffered a blow during the break from football with Lyle Taylor set to leave the club this summer. Nevertheless, they are eager to prove the doubters wrong and secure their place in the Championship next term.

As their fans wait for their game tomorrow, it is now time to test their knowledge. Can you name all 10 of these Charlton players? past and present…..