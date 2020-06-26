For Leeds United, Patrick Bamford is the Whites #1 striker and that goes without saying. Marcelo Bielsa selects him as he fits the Argentinian’s system like a glove fits the hand. That has seen the Whites mainstay rack up 13 goals this season. Leeds United’s sole insistence on Bamford worries pundit Kevin Phillips according to Football Insider.

In conversation with Football lnsider, Phillips says that Leeds United going into a seven-game, end-of-season battle with effectively only Bamford as their striker is deeply worrying. For the former Sunderland and England, the lack of depth in Bielsa’s squad worries him.

Commenting on this issue, Phillips said:

“It’s a massive worry for them not to have a striker on the bench. Who is going to score the goal to take them up to the Premier League? When you look at Fulham and Brentford – they have Mitrovic and Watkins. They have proven goalscorers in their squad.”

Phillips continues by expressing his other worries that Saturday’s game result could be a pivotal point in Leeds United’s season. For him, the result of tomorrow’s game at Elland Road is massively important to the Whites.

On the importance of the game, Phillips simply says:

“If Leeds lose to Fulham at the weekend I would really worry about them finishing in the top two spots. It is real worrying times for Leeds at the moment.”



Fulham will arrive at Elland Road carrying injury and fitness worries and that will give Leeds United fans some hope. A win over the Cottagers will put 10 points and a little daylight between the two sides in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Will Leeds United suffer with just Patrick Bamford as their striker?