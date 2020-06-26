Middlesbrough fans heavily approve of Neil Warnock as their head coach just a few days after he was appointed.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Middlesbrough fans approve or disapprove of Warnock as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 16:20 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 88%

Disapprove: 13%

Net Approval Rating: +75

As you can see, Warnock has been welcomed by the Middlesbrough fans after they said they massively approved of him. 88% of fans approve of Warnock while just 13% disapprove of him. This has given him a net approval of +75.

This will be a great boost to Warnock for him to have such a massive approval rate going into his first game this weekend. If Middlesbrough fans had been given the chance to vote on whether they approve of Jonathan Woodgate as their head coach, they would definitely have disapproved. With a relegation battle on the way, they appear to be very happy with the manager they have in place for the fight.

Do you agree with Neil Warnock's approval rating?