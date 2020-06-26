Grant McCann has the backing of Hull City’s owners, as per BBC Humberside Sport journalist David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).



Twitter: Ehab Allam has told @HumbersideSport that he’s backing Grant McCann to keep @HullCity in the Championship. He say… https://t.co/wM7rqHmdtQ (@bbcburnsy)

The City boss has been given the vote of confidence ahead of the remaining eight games of the season.

Hull are set to stick with McCann despite seeing relegation rivals Luton Town and Middlesbrough part company with their managers recently.

The Tigers have slipped down the Championship table since New Years’ Day and are winless in their last 14 games. They dropped into the relegation zone last weekend after their 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull travel to Birmingham City tomorrow and will be looking to claw themselves out of the bottom three. They haven’t been in League One for 15 years, during which time they have spent five seasons in the Premier League.

McCann is under pressure to keep them in the second tier and a defeat to the Blues will further ramp up the heat on him.

He left Doncaster Rovers last summer to replace Nigel Adkins in the Tigers’ dugout and initially started well to life in East Yorkshire. His team were on the brink of the Play-Offs at the turn of the year but the owners’ decision to sell key duo Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in January have since left his side in a desperate situation.

Will McCann keep Hull up?