Huddersfield Town fans disapprove of Danny Cowley as their head coach but only by a small margin.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Huddersfield Town fans approve or disapprove of Cowley as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 16:00 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 45%

Disapprove: 55%

Net Approval Rating: -10

As you can see, Huddersfield Town fans disapprove of Cowley but not by a large margin. 45% of fans approve of him but 55% currently disapprove. This means that he has an approval rate of -10.

Cowley only took charge of Huddersfield back in September but he has been in charge for long enough for the Terriers fans to start to turn against him. It is fair to say a side that has just been relegated from the Premier League should not be fighting relegation, something that has been happening. Cowley still has enough approval to turn things around with the fans but that might not last for much longer.

Do you agree with Danny Cowley's approval rating?