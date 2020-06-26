Bouncing back from a disappointing defeat is always going to present its problems for all sides. That resilience is bound to be tested when your next game after a defeat is against a side trying to chase you down in a promotion race.

Yet, that is where Leeds United find themselves at this moment as they prepare for tomorrow’s game against Fulham at Elland Road. It is their first home game since football returned from lockdown and both sides are hoping to rebound from identical 2-0 defeats.

Tyler Roberts was said to be carrying a knock after the Cardiff defeat, although this is thought to be a slight issue that won’t keep him out of Bielsa’s thoughts.

It was encouraging to see that Pablo Hernandez was back in training after he missed out due to a slight injury of his own.

Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t like to mix things up too much when it comes to his starting XI, so expect few surprises. However, this should be the side that he puts out to get three points from Fulham and stretch their lead to over the Cottagers to 10 points.

Leeds United starting XI

GK: Meslier



DEF: Ayling (RB), White (CB), Cooper (CB), Dallas (LB)

MID: Phillips (DM), Klich (CM), Harrison (LW), Hernandez (AMC), Costa (RW)

STR: Bamford (CF)



Leeds United fans will be expecting Pablo Hernandez to start and his importance to the side cannot and should not be overestimated. He is that fine mechanism that makes the side tick. He sees and plays passes often before the opposition defender is aware of the danger.

The substitute bench is another area that Leeds supporters will be looking at with keen eyes. After Ian Poveda’s brief debut, fans will be wanting to see more of him. These fans will have also been encouraged by the fact that Ryan Edmondson, prolific with the Under-23s was training with the first-team during the week and could get a chance come Saturday.

Simple question - who will win at Elland Road on Saturday?