Charlton Athletic head coach Lee Bowyer is the most approved of manager in the Sky Bet Championship.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Charlton Athletic fans approve or disapprove of Bowyer as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 15:30 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 98%

Disapprove: 2%

Net Approval Rating: +96

As you can see, Charlton Athletic fans approve of Bowyer to a phenomenal degree. A simply stunning 98% of fans who voted approve of Bowyer while only 2% of fans disapprove. This has given him an approval rating of +96. This has made him the most approved of manager in the Championship.

From the outside, a manager who is running a club towards the bottom being the highest approved makes little sense. However, when you talk to a Charlton fan, you get it. They are still very appreciative of him getting the Addicks back into the Championship. It also helps that their recent form has seen them climb out of the relegation zone and they might be able to establish themselves in the division now.

Do you agree with Lee Bowyer's approval rating?