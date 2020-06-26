Stoke City fans massively approve of Michael O’Neill as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Stoke City fans approve or disapprove of O’Neill as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 15:10 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 96%

Disapprove: 4%

Net Approval Rating: +92

As you can see, O’Neill is massively approved by the Stoke City fanbase. 96% of the fans who voted in this poll approve of him with 4% of fans disapprove. This has given O’Neill a truly stunning net approval rating of +92.

It will be interesting to see how much of this approval rating comes down to O’Neill simply not being Nathan Jones. Jones was seemingly loathed by the fans and O’Neill being a marked improvement has been able to get an incredibly high approval rating. This might mean that O’Neill’s high approval rate is on fragile ground because a sudden downturn in form, which would put them back in trouble of relegation, might see his rating drop very quickly.

Do you agree with Michael O'Neill's approval rating?