Matty Pearson has adapted well to life back in the Championship this season.

The centre-back played at this level two years ago with Barnsley before moving to Kenilworth Road.

Pearson, who is 26 years old, could be a man in demand this summer, especially if Luton are relegated to League One.

The Hatters are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the league under Nathan Jones and Pearson will play a key part for them as usual between now and the end of the season.

Pearson leads the way in terms of statistics for Luton’s defenders this term. According to WhoScored, Pearson has made the most tackles per game (1.2), interceptions per game (1.1) and clearances (4.4) than his defensive teammates who have made over 10 appearances, which outlines his importance to their team.

He also poses an attacking threat and chipped in with eight goals last season to help Luton win the League One title. He has managed two goals in this campaign.

Another attribute that makes him an admirable proposition is his versality and he has proven at clubs in the past like FC Halifax Town and Accrington Stanley that he is capable of playing in midfield as well as in defence if needed.

Pearson only has a year left on his contract with the Hatters, meaning they face a decision to make on his long-term future at the club. They run the risk of losing him for nothing in 2021 which may be a worry.

