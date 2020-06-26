Fernando Forestieri is leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer after five years with the Yorkshire club.

The72 picked out five players they could sign to replace him for next season.

However, do the Owls already have a ready-made replacement for the attacking midfielder in Josh Windass?

He is currently on loan from fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic but could be the man to step into Forestieri’s shoes and become a key player for Garry Monk’s side over the next few years.

Windass, who is 26 years old, joined Wednesday on loan in the January transfer window and has since made four appearances for them, scoring twice.

He still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium but might be on the move to Hillsborough permanently as the Latics look to get a fee for him and not lose him for nothing in 2021.

Signing Windass on a permanent deal would be a shrewd bit of business by Monk. He would add more options and depth going forward and something different to what they have now.

Prior to his move to Wigan in 2018, the Hull-born forward had previously had spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Accrington Stanley and Rangers.

Forestieiri was brilliant on his day for Wednesday and will be missed by their fans. But is it healthy having someone so hot and cold? Windass is a more consistent option and is four years younger.

It will be a summer of transition at Hillsborough and they may well sport a new-look side next season, with plenty of comings and going expected.

Should SWFC sign Windass?