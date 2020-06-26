Wigan Athletic fans have shown they massively approve of Paul Cook as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Wigan Athletic fans approve or disapprove of Cook as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 14:50 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 88%

Disapprove: 12%

Net Approval Rating: +76

As you can see, Cook is a very popular man among with the Wigan fans. 88% of fans who voted approve of him as their head coach with 12% saying they disapprove. This gives him a large approval rate of +76.

It is no surprise to see how approved Cook is after the form Wigan have been in. They were doing great before the season was suspended and ready to climb out of the relegation zone. When they did return from the break, that form did not end and now they are finally out of the bottom three. This gives Wigan a fantastic chance of avoiding relegation from the Sky Bet Championship, something Cook will be appreciated for.