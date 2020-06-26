Fulham run the risk of losing Neeskens Kebano on a free transfer this summer.

The DR Congo international’s current contract at Craven Cottage expires at the end of the season.

Kebano, who is 28 years old, has been with the London side since 2016 but faces an uncertain long-term future with Scott Parker’s men.

The wide man offers Fulham more options and depth in their attacking department and is a useful player at Championship level.

They face a decision to make on him and finances could come into play.

Kebano signed for the Cottagers from Genk on an initial three-year deal with the option for a fourth, which they exercised last summer. He was a key player during his first two years at the club, the second of which he helped them gain promotion under Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, he saw his opportunities limited last term as Fulham were relegated after just a single season back in the Premier League and Kebano has since not played as much as he would like to.

He could therefore seek a move away after this campaign has finished but he will still be available to help in their push for a return to the top flight. They sit 3rd in the league and are eager to chase down West Brom and Leeds.

Kebano, who has also played for PSG, Caen and Charleroi in the past, will have to bide his time before awaiting his Fulham fate which could depend on what league they are in next season.



Should Fulham keep Kebano?