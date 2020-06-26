Birmingham City fans approve of head coach Pep Clotet with a qualified majority.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Birmingham City fans approve or disapprove of Clotet as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 14:35 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 72%

Disapprove: 28%

Net Approval Rating: +44

As you can see, Clotet is widely approved of by the Birmingham City fans, giving him a large approval rating. 72% of fans approve of Clotet as manager while 28% disapprove. This has given him a net approval rating of +44.

Considering that Clotet has already announced he will be leaving his role as manager at the end of the season, it is surprising to see the Birmingham fans rate him so highly. You would expect that because Clotet is on his way out that the Blues fanbase would be showing their disapproval and lack of care for man who’ll no longer be in their dugout. But obviously he is doing a good job as despite that, Birmingham fans widely approve of their boss.

Do you agree with Pep Clotet's rating?