Aston Villa are releasing James Chester this summer, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The Wales international is currently on loan at Championship side Stoke City and they should consider a permanent move for him.

Chester, who is 31 years old, is an established player at second tier level and knows what it takes to gain promotion.

Stoke are a side who need to be competing at the top end of the division and not scrapping around the lower reaches of the table like they have been since their relegation in 2018.

Chester must be brought in on a free transfer this summer to help tighten up their backline for next season and bring some more experience into Michael O’Neill’s ranks.

He has racked up over 350 appearances so far in his career and could be a man in demand, therefore, the Potters may have to act fast to bring him to the Bet365 Stadium on a permanent basis.

Chester started out at Manchester United but made his name at Hull City. He spent five years with the Tigers and helped them gain promotion to the top flight in 2013.

The centre-back also scored for Hull in the 2014 FA Cup final before switching to West Bromwich Albion a year later.

He then moved to Villa in 2016 and was part of the Midlands’ side who won the Play-Off final last year.

Stoke will be in the hunt for signings over the coming months and Chester should be snapped up as soon as they can to get the ball rolling.



