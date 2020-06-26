Blackpool have confirmed on their official club website that club captain Jay Spearing will be leaving at the end of his contract.

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing will be on the move this summer, it has been confirmed. The experienced midfielder is out of contract this summer and now, an announcement of his impending departure has been made.

Upon the announcement, Spearing moved to bid farewell to those who helped him during his time at Bloomfield Road. He wished Blackpool the best for the future, saying:

“It’s been a privilege to play for and captain Blackpool Football Club. The support myself and all of the players received during my time here has been incredible. Last year’s Homecoming match will particularly stay with me for a long time.

“I’d like to thank the supporters and the football club and wish everyone the very best going forward.”

Spearing has been with Blackpool since 2017, signing on a free transfer after his release from Bolton Wanderers. The midfielder has notched up a total of 120 appearances during his time with the Tangerines, scoring eight goals and laying on eight assists in the process.

Spearing has captained Blackpool through the last two seasons and now, he will go in search of a new challenge.

Formerly a Liverpool youngster, Spearing has plenty of experience under his belt. He played 55 times for Liverpool’s senior side, spending time on loan with Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers, joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2013.

Spearing featured 173 times for Bolton (10 goals, 23 assists) and spent a stint on loan with Blackburn Rovers before departing after four years.

Now a free agent, it will be interesting to see where Spearing ends up next. Is he a player you would like to see join your club this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

